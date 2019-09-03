What kind of meat is useful and what is not desirable
Meat source of protein and many vitamins and minerals required by the human body. But not to any cooking method and portion of the animal is beneficial.
What is useful
- Beef grass-feeding
We tend to think that any beef is certainly useful – it contains little fat and lots of protein. In fact, it is important to know what to feed cows. Useful is meat, okormlenie grass and natural supplements. The meat and the cost will be much more expensive and sodergatan necessary fatty acids, vitamin B6 and beta-carotene.
- Pork tenderloin
Initially containing more fat, pork tenderloin habitually is not considered the most useful and dietary meat. In fact, with proper preparation with a minimum of added fat pork, grown without the use of hormones, useful and comparable with lean chicken meat.
- Lamb
Lamb is a very wholesome meat, which contains zinc, iron, b vitamins and healthy monounsaturated fats. If you like this type of meat, be sure to include it in your diet.
- Turkey
Turkey – lean meat, which contains high amounts of protein, selenium, vitamin B. the taste is reminiscent of Turkey fillet lean pork, because it is preferred by meat eaters around the world. Turkey meat stimulates the immune system and protects the body from disease.
What is bad is
- Beef fattening on the grain
Grain fed large meaty animals whose meat contains a lot of fat and cholesterol. The taste of such beef fatty and not particularly juicy. For adherents of proper nutrition this beef is not an option. Plus grain feeding involves the addition of antibiotics is not helpful to anyone.
- Bacon
Pork may be useful and can harm your body. Bacon, which is increasingly used on our tables is fraught with potential danger – 3 strips of meat contain 150 calories and 570 milligrams of sodium. And it can cause cancer and heart failure.
- Duck meat
From the point of view of nutrition, the duck is the fatty and high-calorie drinks, which also is very hard to digest by the body. Consumption of duck meat could increase the level of blood cholesterol and development of heart disease. Duck meat itself is a bad source of protein.
- Lamb
Lamb also hard to digest and are particularly dangerous for the elderly. Lamb bones contain substances that trigger the development of arthritis. Meat sheep – a source of lipids, which disorder the heart and clog blood vessels. If you cook lamb, you don’t use the fat that she uses when cooking.