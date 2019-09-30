What kind of serious problems can tell the back pain, the experts found out
Only about 20% of the population can boast that faced with back pain. The rest, unfortunately, repeatedly experienced this painful condition. But often back pain is not only a reaction to the heavy lifting, for the painful symptoms are often hidden severe disease. How timely to recognize them — in our material.
1. The long-term pass aching pain in the back
Pain arose as a result of unsuccessful tilt, or lifting of weights, is usually held a few days after taking pain medications and adherence. Prolonged pain should be cause for re-treatment to the doctor and a more comprehensive examination.
2. The appearance of additional symptoms
If in addition to back pain began to numb limbs, there was a tingling sensation — maybe you had a pinched nerve. The appearance of stiffness in the lumbar region and aching pain in the thigh may indicate inflammatory processes in joints and ligaments. The temperature rise on the accession of the inflammatory process. The change of sensitivity in the inguinal region warns that there has been a compression of the roots and the end of the spinal cord. If a person has been a marked change of height and curvature of the spine, here speech can go about the critical condition: compression fracture of the spine. This condition often affects elderly people.
3. Increased pain in spine at night
Most often such symptoms are characteristic of such diseases as ankylosing spondylitis. Timely treatment specialist will help to avoid deformation of the spine.
4. Back pain was before
Return back pain can talk like about relapse, and about the beginning of the course of the malignant process. Only examination will help to exclude cancer.
5. Back pain associated with age
For people over 50 years characterized by the appearance of back pain. This occurs because of the leaching of calcium from bones and its poor digestibility. Visit your doctor, what would you have prescribed preventive therapy. So you will be able to avoid further fractures.