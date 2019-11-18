What leads to the development of cancer
For anybody not a secret that Breakfast is the most important meal throughout the day. He gives us a charge of vivacity and what we eat has a great impact on our body. The doctors tell us that the wrong foods for Breakfast can really harm your health, moreover, some of them even provoke cancer.
So, sausages increase the risk of pancreatic cancer. Scientists conducted a study in which took part more than six thousand volunteers.
It turned out that the most popular meat dishes on the Breakfast — sausage, sausage, bacon — can cause malignant tumors of the pancreas.
Doctors say that consumption of 50g of bacon a day increases the risk of pancreatic cancer by 19%.
The risk of this disease increases with overweight and the presence of harmful habits such as Smoking.