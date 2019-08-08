What lips can tell about your health?
Researchers from Los Angeles say that the condition of the lips may be quite informative indicator of the General health of the person. About health problems that may indicate lips.
American scientists have published the results of the study, which was conducted by the cosmetic brand Kora Organics. It turned out that the upper and lower lips can be seen as indicators of the state of different parts of the body. The upper lip indicates the health of the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and thyroid gland and lower lip is a reflection of the state of the gastrointestinal tract.
“The dryness on the lips — a signal indicating the lack of water in different parts of the body. Causes of water scarcity can be associated with stress, climate, fear, stress, and so on. In Western medicine it is believed that cracking of lips — one of the symptoms of allergies”, the researchers said.
To ensure that the lip does not burst, it is necessary not only to use water in the necessary volume, but also to use specialized cosmetics — specifically, lip balms. In addition, you must wean yourself from the habit of biting lips, if you have such available.
Problems with the lips can be a sign of anemia which develops as a result of iron deficiency. According to Ayurvedic medicine, cracked lips are the result of internal anxiety, which in turn, may indicate serious psychological problems.