What medication should be avoided “cores”
Medicinal drugs should drink only if they are prescribed by a doctor, since the self is too great a risk of serious side effects
Experts have found that some medications can severely damage the cardiovascular system.
Here is their list:
Different Dietary Supplements. Though advertising and assure their safety and usefulness, but they can cause health serious harm. The fact that the manufacturer is not required to specify the composition of its funds, as is under the protection of trade secrets.
Anti hypertension, which is composed of nifedipine. Their effect can be unpredictable and cause even cardiac arrest.
Azithromycin. This is quite a popular antibiotic, which causes disruptions of heart rhythm.
Ibuprofen. Becomes a cause of hypertension and, consequently, provokes stroke and heart attack. Similar side effects have other anti-inflammatory drugs.