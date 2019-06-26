What medications are dangerous to take in the summer, said the experts
Not many suspect that in addition to burns and heat stroke from the sun in the summer you can also get burned when taking certain medications. What medications need to be careful, share their tips doctors.
Some chemical substances included in the composition of the tablets is exposed to the sun rays become increased activity, which is manifested by excessive sensitivity to sunlight. And burn can occur when the normal medication, that had been people. This reaction has two forms of manifestation:
1. Phototoxic. Manifested as redness, itching, blisters and swelling appear almost immediately on all exposed skin.
2. Photoallergic. Occurs within several days after sun exposure and manifests with redness of the whole body with accompanying itching and acne.
Experts from the Center for health and global environment Harvard University named the drugs that most commonly cause these reactions:
— Antibiotics tetracycline and sulfonamides;
— Non-steroidal drugs (diclofenac, ibuprofen, Ketorolac, etc.);
— Diuretics;
— Pills for high cholesterol (statins);
— Antidepressants;
— Means for pressure reduction and anti-arrhythmic;
— Drugs to reduce blood sugar levels.
For those who are unable for various reasons to refuse the medication, doctors recommend as little as possible to be in the sun. It does not matter: the sun is shining in January or July. Use clothes that best covers your whole body. With the help of a hat with a wide brim and sunglasses to protect the skin. At least twice a day to put on not protected skin areas with a thick layer of sunscreen.