What medications can not drink alcohol
People who take these medications, doctors strongly advise to refrain from drinking alcohol.
Antidepressants. A combination with alcohol is a very serious burden to the psyche, which can be somewhat dangerous experiment. This combination may increase anxiety and sense of hopelessness, a reduction in the motor functions. A number of antidepressants in combination with alcohol give a sedative effect is too powerful to look like a normal person.
Sedative, hypnotics. In the use of these drugs alcohol can increase their effects, causing the body’s different responses, including unpleasant and painful – possible dizziness, nausea, vomiting, hypersomnia, loss of consciousness and even death.
Antibiotics. A number of antibiotics are categorically incompatible with alcohol. With this combination, these drugs blocking the enzyme that helps to rid the body of toxic acetaldehyde. The accumulation of this substance provokes a number of illnesses, including breathing difficulties, tachycardia, pressure drop up to coma.
In particular, should not be taken together with alcohol-containing drinks antibiotics of the groups of fluoroquinolones and aminoglycosides.
Medications for high blood pressure. Drinking alcohol is prohibited when taking most medications from hypertension. This mix of drugs may not be as effective or, conversely, have too much action and reduce human pressure to a critical level. In some cases, it can lead to heart failure.
The paracetamol. Under the influence of alcohol paracetamol is metabolized in the organism with release of toxic substances that can damage the human liver.
Statins. Medication to lower cholesterol levels in the blood can not combine with alcoholic beverages for the same reason – it increases the risk of liver damage.