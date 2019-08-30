What medications must not be taken, said the doctors
Attempts at self-medication taken by many people, often lead to the simultaneous reception is absolutely incompatible with other drugs. About this danger once again reminded of the experts in the field of health.
If you combine a list of known incompatible drugs, then we can at least get poisoned, and as a maximum — to die in excruciating agony. Therefore, you should carefully examine the instructions to the drugs, especially if you assign them yourself.
For example, you can’t drink the cough syrups with Allergy medications. Just because their compositions are very similar. In such drugs, in particular, there are substances with the effect of sleeping pills, and excessive doses can be dangerous.
Another undesirable mix painkillers and antidepressants. If you take these drugs at the same time, you can get a potentially fatal gastric bleeding. Plus, these drugs affect serotonin levels and can trigger anxiety, increased heart rate, fever, and other unpleasant symptoms.
Another way to cause internal bleeding — use of drugs against thrombus, taking their aspirin. Another dangerous “couple” — the paracetamol and the opioids. Such a mixture can damage the liver.