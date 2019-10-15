What men fast food reduces the level of testosterone
Scientists from the University of Flinders (Australia) and South Africa proved that consumption of fast food obese men immediately lowers levels of testosterone and damage sperm. The effect lasts about an hour after lunch harmful.
Researchers have estimated that 1 serving of food high in fat leads to lower testosterone levels in men by 25%. Within 60 minutes it continues to fall, then recovery will take 4 hours. This effect was observed only in men who are overweight. In the experiment studied the effect on the health of the meals bought in the popular network, which included 51 grams of fat.
Scientists say that fast food can seriously harm those who are planning the birth of children. When eating fast food chance of a successful conception can be significantly reduced and the likelihood of fetal pathology due to damage to sperm increases.