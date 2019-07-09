What months are the most dangerous for the heart?
Scientists conducted a study and determined which months are the most dangerous for the heart. As it turned out, the greatest number of heart attacks I had in January and may.
The researchers found that climatic changes do affect human health. They studied 9 thousand cases of heart attacks that occurred over the past 10 years, and noticed a pattern. Weather factors, such as fluctuations in air temperature and atmospheric pressure, acting on the cardiovascular system and lead to angina, increased blood pressure and acute heart attacks, not rarely ending in the death of a person. Experts believe, if the doctors will take into account new data, work with patients will become more efficient, including in preventive measures.
However, there is another explanation for the increase in the number of attacks in January and may. In these months, celebrate New year and offers holidays in spring. People stray from the normal rhythm and rarely get tired more than usual, and besides, many people these days drink alcohol can provoke health problems.