What most destroys the blood vessels: the response of doctors
The poor condition of the arteries increases the risk of developing many dangerous diseases of the heart and blood vessels.
Martin Galle, medical Director of the Center for prevention and sports medicine, Technical University of Munich, listed everyday habits that destroy our vessels.
Smoking
The nicotine in cigarettes triggers compression of blood vessels, causing certain areas of the body no longer supplied with blood. And though this effect does not last long, in the long term possible death of the cells of the inner layer of blood vessels that is fraught with holes and scars.
The abuse of sweets
It is proven that high blood sugar damages the inner lining of blood vessels, causing them to lose their protective layer.
A diet high in cholesterol
Regular consumption of foods high in cholesterol leads to the destruction of blood vessels. These products include mayonnaise, margarine, fast food, smoked food, fried food.
High pressure
Try to control the pressure level in consultation with your doctor. Constantly high blood pressure is very dangerous. Pumping blood with increased pressure, the vessels may break, especially if they were already damaged.