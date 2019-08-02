What nation is considered one of the most painful and why
Because of the closed community, the residents of Finland have similar DNA. Unfortunately, this increases the number of hereditary diseases, but at the same time helping scientists in the fight against genetic diseases.
The new study used a unique genetic history of Finns to detect changes in DNA that cause a number of diseases. A team of American scientists in cooperation with partners in Finland have identified 26 potentially dangerous DNA variants relevant to cardiovascular and metabolic health. Of these, 19 are either unique to the Finns, or meet in Finland to 20 times more often than in other European countries. They can increase the risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, writes sciencedaily.com.
Inhabitants of Finland – is a unique, relatively isolated and genetically similar to nation. Throughout history events such as wars, epidemics and natural disasters caused a significant reduction in the population. The population, which is then again increased, were genetically closer. Thus, the DNA of Finns are more similar to each other than people in many other parts of the world.
This effect gives rise to a number of genetic disorders called the “Finnish heritage diseases”. They can meet anywhere, but more often are diagnosed in this country as caused by the same genetic mutations.
Scientists believe that patient data that are available in the national health system of Finland, can help in studying the genetic causes of many dangerous diseases. A population-based approach to genetic studies is considered to be very promising. The researchers plan in the future to include in its analysis, and other relatively isolated groups of people from different parts of the world.