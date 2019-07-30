What needs to be deleted from the shopping list for weight loss
Many of us dream to lose weight. To do this, we need to make certain sacrifices, so try to eliminate these foods from your shopping list.
Bread and flour products. In the manufacture of bread uses ingredients such as calcium propionate and sorbic acid. They needed to extend the life of these products, but these ingredients often lead to weight gain.
Spreads. Variety of spreads in a variety of flavours now available in any supermarket. However, most contain emulsifiers like soy lecithin, which are very rich in fats and sugar.
Fish sticks. Make a choice in favor of natural fish. Ultra-processed foods are bad for our weight as they contain a lot of salt and fat. And fish fingers is one of examples of such products.
The instant noodles. Contains a large number of chemicals that are harmful for the waistline. By the way, this product adds a lot of preservatives and salt.
Sweetened yogurt. Considered yogurt is a healthy product. This is true, but sweetened yogurt contains lots of sugar and other flavorings that will help to get rid of excess weight.