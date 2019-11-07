What not to carry in his wallet: tips the most well-known ex-cheater
One of the most notorious scams Frank Abignail, who has worked for the FBI 45 years, and helped many organizations to combat fraud, said that it is not necessary all the time to be with them, so fraudsters could not take advantage of it. This writes CNBC.
It can happen to anyone, anywhere
The most common form of identity theft is when someone uses information of another person for financial gain. This often happens when you steal the wallet.
Carol crane, considered one of the most prolific thieves in Portland (or), known by robbing bags in churches, preschools and doctors ‘ offices — all places where people often forget about safety.
She took the information and created fake credit cards, driver’s license and Bank accounts for themselves and their employees. According to a press release from the FBI, victims of gang crane began more than 50 people and 50 banks, she stole nearly $ 200,000.
To carry these things in your wallet — a big mistake
The theft of a wallet frustrating, to put it mildly, and is a huge burden for many: the victim must notify the police, banks, companies issuing credit cards, health insurance, social security and so on.
But there are measures you can take to limit these troubles. The first step is not to carry these things in your wallet:
1. Too many credit and debit cards. The less a credit card you carry, the less you will have to freeze or lock in the case of the disappearance of your wallet.
Abignail generally not recommended to use debit cards at all. According to him, every time you use your debit card you risk your money and your Bank account.
Instead, he keeps in his wallet for two credit cards: one for personal purchases and one for business purchases. With credit cards, Federal law limits the liability in case of unauthorized purchases.
If you have many credit cards stores, you must take only those that you plan to use when you leave the house. Although they can help you to obtain the loan and can provide you with discounts or other benefits, you probably don’t use them all so often, so you can forget what you wore with them.
Another drawback of storing too many credit cards in your wallet is that you might be tempted to use them and not pay your money that can ruin your credit rating.
2. Social security card. When was the last time you had to show a social security card? A fraudster can easily use its number to open a new credit card.
3. Checks. If you know what you have to write a check, bring one and only one. And use the pen as the ink doesn’t wash off. You can also buy a pen with a special ink that goes directly into the paper. This will help prevent the Erasure of a pen with the check and depositing to other data.
Your receipt contains all the information (e.g., account numbers and routes, your name and address) that can be used to steal your money. You may also be asked to enter your driver’s license number along with the date of your birth. Your signature is also on the check.
Anyone from a clerk to the other workers and even couriers can see the check and to access your Bank account.
4. Bank Deposit slips. They contain the same information as receipts, and are the key that opens your Bank book.
5. Gas stations and ATMs. Even items that most people consider junk, contain scraps of useful information, such as the last four digits of your credit card that you can use to restore the entire account numbers.
Before you leave the house
Your wallet should not contain your life. Don’t carry what you don’t need. Here is my recommendation on what to keep in your wallet:
- Your driver’s license
- A copy of your health insurance card
- A copy of your car insurance
- Copy of registration of your car
- A copy of your Medicare card (all but last four digits obscured)
- One or two credit cards
- Your ID for work
- A small amount of money in the event of unforeseen circumstances
Of course, even if your wallet is stolen and you have only the above items, you still have to act immediately and to notify the companies about your loss.
The good news is that you don’t have to spend a lot of time on it. You need to act quickly: time is money, and it’s your money.