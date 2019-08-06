What plants contribute to good sleep?
Many plants delight us with their beauty, but also a pleasant aroma. Many of them have the ability to remove fatigue, purify air in the room, neutralize electromagnetic radiation. Today we will talk about plants that will help us to fall asleep faster.
1. Kalanchoe
One of the auspicious plants in Feng Shui. Producing oxygen and purifying the air, this plant also calms your nervous system. A pot of this plant will help you relax and improve your sleep.
2. Geranium
We will focus on the geranium room. The ability of the plant to kill staphylococci and streptococci have long been known. Another geranium has antibacterial properties, normalizes blood pressure, reduces headache, calms the nervous system and makes sleep more strong.
3. Aloe
In addition to healing properties, aloe cleans the air by neutralizing toxic substances.
4. Mirt
The aroma of this plant has a calming effect on the mind, reduces fatigue and anxiety.
5. Chlorophytum
A great humidifier. Kills germs and harmful magnetic radiation.
6. Lavender
Placing this plant near your bed, you will find pleasure, calmness, sound sleep.
7. Laurel
Perfectly refreshes and purifies the air in the room.