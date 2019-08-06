What plants contribute to good sleep?

Health
Many plants delight us with their beauty, but also a pleasant aroma. Many of them have the ability to remove fatigue, purify air in the room, neutralize electromagnetic radiation. Today we will talk about plants that will help us to fall asleep faster.

Какие комнатные растения способствуют хорошему сну?

1. Kalanchoe

One of the auspicious plants in Feng Shui. Producing oxygen and purifying the air, this plant also calms your nervous system. A pot of this plant will help you relax and improve your sleep.

2. Geranium

We will focus on the geranium room. The ability of the plant to kill staphylococci and streptococci have long been known. Another geranium has antibacterial properties, normalizes blood pressure, reduces headache, calms the nervous system and makes sleep more strong.

3. Aloe

In addition to healing properties, aloe cleans the air by neutralizing toxic substances.

4. Mirt

The aroma of this plant has a calming effect on the mind, reduces fatigue and anxiety.

5. Chlorophytum

A great humidifier. Kills germs and harmful magnetic radiation.

6. Lavender

Placing this plant near your bed, you will find pleasure, calmness, sound sleep.

7. Laurel

Perfectly refreshes and purifies the air in the room.

