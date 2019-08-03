What positions to sleep in are the most useful
Quality sleep and rest to the body is determined by the positions people take while sleeping.
Despite the fact that during sleep the body itself determines in what position it is better to sleep and rest, doctors gave the recommendation for this reason.
According to them, the position for sleep define the human health. It is not recommended to sleep on your stomach, although many people like this position.
Experts warn that such a posture leads to diseases of the neck and causes headaches. A long stay in this posture leads to muscle strain and back pain.
The most optimal posture doctors believe the sideways position. According to them, this pose cleanses the body of toxins, and the neck and the spine is not experiencing a load.
But the best experts call the supine position. While experts do not recommend sleeping on too soft mattresses and pillows.