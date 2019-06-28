What prices will rise for drivers in real-time in the following year (PHOTOS)

Some driver and vehicle fees, such as for the written and road tests to grow in the next month, but the progressive conservative government rejected a proposal to raise all fees this year.

Earlier this month, the government released a proposal to increase the fee for driver, vehicle and carriers to two percent in all directions July 1.

However, the new transport Minister Caroline Mulroney announced the information that while some prices will rise by 2% on 12 July, others will remain the same size until July 1, 2020.

Subsequently, fees will rise each year by 2% for 4 years.

From the moment that the government froze the price increase on the fees for drivers and vehicles, less than a year.

Fees that will increase from July 2020, include a renewal of a driver’s license and application, and obtaining and change of vehicle license plates, permits and inspections.