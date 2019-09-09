What problems can lead to poor sleep
Poor sleep, doctors say, can cause cancer and adverse changes in intimate life. Information about this is presented in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.
Sleep quality is a crucial factor which experts attribute the onset of various diseases, including cancer. Depends on him and the sexual life of the person. Lack of sleep decreases testosterone levels, which can cause erectile dysfunction in men and problems of an intimate nature in women. In the course of new research by the American sleep Association, which was attended by about 4 thousand people, it was found that the deterioration in the quality of this important process involves not only the elderly age of the subjects, but also various diseases.
Dr. Laura Berman advised to observe the regime: sleep and Wake at the same time, even on weekends, sleep 7-9 hours a day. To compensate for night sleep deprivation day, especially after three hours, do not take the evening of stimulating beverages, alcohol, no Smoking.