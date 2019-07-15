What products are the most expensive for the month: named TOP 3
Alex Doroshenko summed up the results of June on food prices
In June 2019, which for the first time since the beginning of the year deflation, prices rose 64% of social product and the total cost of the food basket increased by 0.4%.
This was written by the CEO of the Ukrainian Association of trade networks suppliers Oleksiy Doroshenko on his page on Facebook, citing self-monitoring Association.
He also said that three products, which rose the most in June: apples – 32%, millet – by 5.7%, rye – by 1.5%.
“1% increase in prices for such socially important products as rice, wheat bread from flour of first grade, chicken and cooked sausage. From 0.5% to 0.9% increased the price of white bread from flour and bread, barley and manna croup, pork and chicken carcasses, frozen fish and sugar”, he said.
Thus, according to him, pasta, wheat flour, beef and milk has risen by 0.1-0.4%.
“As you can see, vegetables borsch set projected depreciated, in contrast to the products from the grain, which projected more expensive. In may, the statistics reported a 0.7% inflation”, — said the expert.
According to the Association of suppliers of retail chains, grocery inflation in may was 0.4%. The other day, the state statistics service reported a half-percent deflation in June. Thus, during the first half of consumer inflation declined to 3.7%, according to government data. In this year’s budget was laid to 7.4%. Maybe a miracle will happen and Ukraine will see the decline in consumer prices for three consecutive months, which is a rare phenomenon for our country. If so, then the National Bank must choose other targets after the successful reduction of inflation. And that purpose can only be the reduction in lending rates to revive business and consumer sentiment, said A. Doroshenko.