What products can accelerate the aging process
US scientist believes that the abundance of products with gluten in the diet ages the skin, and control over their consumption, on the contrary, improves it.
The American researcher Frank Lipman States that the foods that have gluten, can provoke premature aging. Usually give up gluten products have people with a rare disorder celiac disease, which is characterized by gluten intolerance. However, says Frank Lipman, the rejection of gluten products might be useful and quite healthy people – for example, to improve their skin, combat dermatological issues.
According to Lipman, recent studies have shown that people who are not suffering from celiac disease, significantly improved their health and appearance after the rejection of gluten. 70% of participants in the waiver glutenallergie food disappeared acne, peeling, swelling and redness, smoothed the surface of the skin, increased turgor, and the color became healthier.
“By itself, the gluten does not cause inflammation, but if some inflammation has already occurred, can strengthen. I observed a sharp deterioration in patients with psoriasis or eczema, the diet was gluten, and on the contrary: after abandoning his skin was smooth, and the redness disappeared. Similar reaction to the abolition of gluten in patients with acne and acne,” — says the scientist.
Lipman explains that gluten is poorly digested and thins the intestinal lining, making it permeable wall. Thus, in the blood are substances that the body’s immune system reacts as alien. Occurs reaction resembling allergic – manifestations on the skin redness, rashes and other troubles. All of this may wear out prematurely.
What foods contain gluten: bread and pastries, sausages and ready-made stuffing, ketchup, mayonnaise and other sauces, yogurt and ice cream, beer and other.