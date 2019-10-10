What products cannot be combined with medication?
Pharmacologist Andrew Kondrakhin warned in the press about what foods should not be combined with medication. In particular, the product according to the doctor can be milk.
According to Andrey Kondrahin unsuitable “companion” milk is primarily for antibiotics. Milk contains a lot of calcium, which reacts with chemical compounds to form an insoluble salt. They make taken medication to precipitate and lose its effectiveness.
Also disrupts the absorption of antibiotics sweet drinks, the doctor explained. In addition, Kondrakhin advised not to combine these medicines with mineral water.
Tandem raspberry and antibiotics, said the expert, can cause internal bleeding. You should not eat raspberries, and when taking medications for colds and fever, such as aspirin, ibuprofen.
In addition, the pharmacist noted the irreconcilability of grapefruit juice and some medicines. Andrei Kondrakhin told that grapefruit juice blocks the enzyme responsible for the breakdown of drugs in the body. The result may increase the level of toxic substances that can lead to the development of severe abnormalities and even death. The most dangerous combination of this juice forms of drugs for reducing cholesterol.