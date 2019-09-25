What products cannot be washed before cooking
We all know that fruits and vegetables are not dirty, but there are few foods that before cooking to wash one should not for one reason or another.
Eggs. This product does not need to be washed, as on poultry farms they are treated with a special solution to disinfect, which in contact with water, partially washed out, but partially misses the product.
Salmonella can be in the middle of the egg, so it is important to be heat treated.
Chicken. Washing chicken is not necessary for the same reason as eggs. The chicken should be thermally processed immediately after freezing. If you want to prepare a soup or broth, add the vegetables after I change several times the water.
Meat. Do not wash the beef, pork, veal, lamb, because the bacteria of water will spread around the product. Best of all its just dry paper towel and then cook.
Pasta. During the processing of macaroni products, from the product to wash off the starch. In addition, the sauce that you are going to refill the dish is absorbed by the pasta.
Fresh mushrooms. Mushrooms should be washed only just before cooking, it is also worth remembering that after washing, they should be dried with a paper towel. Soak the mushrooms can not in any case.