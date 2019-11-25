What products protect from increased pressure
Scientific experts have concluded that natural method of reducing high blood pressure without medication is a diet based on foods with a low glycemic index.
“High blood pressure is one of the key risk factors of cardiovascular diseases. If you suffer from hypertension you should know: research shows that following a diet with a low glycemic index protects from pressure and helps to reduce them”, — cites the opinion of specialists on the portal Food News.
The glycemic index (GI) measures carbohydrates and is a measure of how significantly a particular product can increase the sugar level. Foods with a GI below 55 are considered low-glycemic, while foods with a GI above 70 – high-glycemic.
Foreign nutritionists say that the most useful among the products with low GI are rich in protein and fiber, beans, chickpeas and lentils. In addition, the consumption of dishes from these products gives a lot of potassium – a mineral well known for its ability to lower high blood pressure.
Experts also suggest to consume carrots. Besides the fact that carrot has a low glycemic index, it contains large amounts of antioxidants that prevent free radical damage in cells.
Another helpful product to control the pressure – oats. Experts recommend to consume it in the form of whole grains, because processed cereals can have high GI. Experts have stated that beta-glucan fiber in oatmeal can improve blood cholesterol and protect against overeating.