What products should be abandoned for the sake of a slim figure
August 11, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Nutritionist called food, which is better to forget to be healthy and slim.
Many people dream to get rid of extra pounds. They sit on different diets, but then quickly break down and start eating everything that came to hand. But is there a more gentle way to lose weight?
– No need to limit yourself in everything. It is enough to remove from your diet several foods, Then you will be happy, – says nutritionist Gleb Maslov.
The expert called the five products, which forget to achieve the desired result:
- The emulsifiers. These components are rich in sugars and fats;
- The instant noodles. It is composed of a variety of chemical substances that build up fat in the waist area;
- Sweetened yogurt. It contains a huge amount of sugar. And everything and so is known for its insidious properties.
- Fish sticks. They have a lot of salt and fat. It is best to stay on natural products and to cook it yourself.
- Flour products. To extend the shelf life of such products, they add sorbic acid and calcium carbonate. These products cause weight gain.
Loading...