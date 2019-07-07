What products should be included in the menu on a regular basis
Summer is harvest time, when on the table there in abundance vegetables and fruits. But some of them prefer to get not only fun but also benefits? Dietitian-nutritionist Anna Nikol made a rating of the most useful products that should be included in the diet on a regular basis.
On the page in Instagram, she spoke about the so-called nutritionally-dense products rich in nutrients and vitamins that will help to strengthen the immune system.
“If you eat cake or steak, you get a certain amount of calories, which will give You temporary energy, but you will not get micrograms of nutrients that form the basis of health – phytonutrients (carotenoids, flavonoids, phytoestrogens, resveratrol), folate, vitamins C, E, magnesium, selenium, etc in one product content of these substances exceeds the limit in terms of serving, these foods are called nutritional-dense,” — said the expert.
Top 25 foods to enhance immunity:
- Kale (Cale) – 100
- Brussels sprouts – 90
- Spinach – 81
- Arugula – 76
- Cauliflower – 60
- Cabbage – 55
- Broccoli – 46
- Asparagus – 46
- Carrots – 40
- Almonds – 37
- Green pepper – 34
- Sesame – 30
- Onion – 30
- Cherry – 28
- Strawberry – 27
- Mushrooms – 27
- Tomatoes – 25
- Blueberries – 19
- Lentils – 19
- Walnuts – 18
- Oranges – 18
- Beans — 18
- Sunflower seeds – 18
- Cashews – 13
- Avocado – 11
The numbers next to the rating, compiled by Dr. Fuhrman. So, 100 is a product with the highest specific concentration of nutrients, the others are evaluated in comparison with him.
Now, the main products for the immune system – mainly the cruciferous (cabbage), greens, berries, seeds, nuts, colourful vegetables.