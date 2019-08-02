What products will rise in price in Ukraine in August
The price of the products in Ukraine does not depend on the yield of certain crops, and depend on their value on world markets.
Such opinion during the press-conference in information Agency “ГолосUA” expressed an economic expert, Yuri Gavrilechko.
The price of food in Ukraine in no way depends on the yield, these things are not correlated in any way, he stated.
“Food prices depend we from prices on world markets. For example, the higher the price of exported corn, the higher will be the total amount of product — milk, dairy products and chicken will rise, as corn is feed for livestock and feed for poultry,” — said Yuri Gavrilechko.
According to the expert, Ukraine has consistently shown high yields of wheat, 50 million tons annually. Wheat in Ukraine consume two s less. A significant part of the crop is exported, the higher the quality of domestic wheat, the more we will have to go up the bread.
“If you look at the dynamics of weather conditions, it is impossible to say that this summer was beyond any limits and that there will be problems with crops such problems, we will not. The panic related to the alleged poor harvest of certain crops, automatically cause the growth of prices for certain products. In Ukraine on the first plan out the speculative stuff, as it was with the same bow. We have imported onions from Uzbekistan, where the kilo of onions cost 2 UAH for 1 kg, but in Ukraine it is somehow worth UAH 20 per kilogram. Even theoretically it could cost us about 5-7 UAH”, — said Yuri Gavrilechko.
According to the expert, now the cost of new crop potatoes is higher than in imported Egyptian, and this is a unique situation that has nothing to do with productivity, it is simply a desire to capitalize on situational problems.