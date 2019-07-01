What protect the brain 9 kilometers on foot in a week
Scientists say that walking protects the brain from age-related disorders – they reduce the risk of developing dementia in half.
According to a study conducted by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh (USA), passing walk nine miles a week in middle and old age, people increase their chances of protecting the brain from neurodegeneration and memory loss in old age. Experts remind that in the course of years, the human brain decreases, which can lead to problems with memory.
Scientists have assembled a group of 299 elderly volunteers who have not observed typical age-related disorders in the brain. Them experts have observed for nine years, after which the participants of the study, they underwent a brain scan. After that, the quality of neural function in subjects was analyzed after four years.
In the result, it was found that those older people who walked six to nine miles a week, the volume of gray matter was more than the volunteers who walked less active.
“Hiking reduced the risk of developing dementia twice,” stated the authors.
They noted that regular physical activity should become the norm in middle age – it is effective in helping to maintain cognitive health at the approach of old age.