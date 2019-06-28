What Putin said to the West before the G20 summit
Thursday, June 27, was published a great interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave to the British newspaper Financial Times on the eve of the summit of “Big twenty” (G20) in Osaka. A conversation with the Russian leader was led by editor Lionel Barber and the head of the Moscow Bureau of the FT’s Henry Foy. Full text of the interview was immediately posted on the official Kremlin website. Putin’s answers show, what thoughts and sentiments he went to the G20 summit. In addition, the Russian leader made several loud announcements, which are followed by a quick reaction of the West.
First of all we are talking about liberalism. Putin has accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she made a big mistake when they opened Europe’s doors to millions of migrants. The Russian leader said that the Chancellor acted on the basis of liberal ideas. As a result, Europe faced a refugee crisis, which is automatically spread to other countries, including the United States. According to Putin, liberalism has outlived its usefulness.
“I’m not advocating that everyone immediately shut up, to tie, close, dismiss, all to arrest, disperse. No, of course. The liberal idea is also impossible to destroy, she has a right to exist, and even support need something. But one should not assume that it is entitled to absolute dominance, here’s what I mean…” — said Putin.
He further accused liberals in that they use existing in the Catholic world problems for “the destruction of most of the Catholic Church”. Putin mentioned the attitude of Catholics towards homosexuality.
The Russian President sharply commented the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, who also arrived in Osaka to attend the G20 summit. “I strongly disagree with the fact that the liberal idea is outdated. What I think is really outdated, so is the authoritarianism, the cult of personality and the power of the oligarchs”, — said Tusk.
“Anyone who argues that liberal democracy is outdated, argues that outdated freedom that outdated rule of law and human rights are outdated”, — said Tusk. He stressed that the EU continues to strongly support the idea of liberal democracy and is willing together to protect and promote it.
By the way, in an interview with the FT, Putin also mentioned the oligarchs. “We have no oligarchs. The oligarchs are those who use their proximity to power in order to get a windfall. We have big companies, private, there is public participation. But I don’t know such large companies that use some preference close to the government, we have almost no”, — said the Russian President.
Putin also repeatedly corrected the British journalists when they say that he is unchallenged in power for the past 20 years. He stressed that four years in the specified period held the post of Prime Minister but not the President. And even criticized the British democracy, which allows you to change the actual leader of the state with a simple party vote. We are talking about the resignation of the Prime Minister Theresa may and the selection of her successor.
Journalists immediately asked about Putin’s successor. “I without exaggeration can tell you that I think about it always, since 2000. The situation is changing, demands on the people. And ultimately — I say this without any affectation and without any exaggeration or krasovki, in the end, the decision should be taken by the Russian people”, — said evasively Putin. At the same time again stressed that it will make in the end no single party and no deputies of the State Duma and all Russian voters through direct voting.
Speaking about the upcoming talks with the U.S. President, Putin said: “Mr. trump, he’s not a career politician, he has his own vision of the world and their vision of U.S. national interests. For example, I do not agree with many of the solutions that it uses. But you know what it is, in my opinion? He is a talented person. He is very thin feels, what he expects from the voter.”
Putin did not agree with the opinion of journalists, which suggested that Russia flirts with China to spite the United States. Asking the question, Lionel Barber with irony asked: “if you don’t put too many eggs in the Chinese basket?”
Putin replied: “first, we have enough eggs and baskets, where they can be spread out, not so much. Second, we always assess the risks… We don’t need to anything to join and is needed against anyone to build their policies. We do with China not build up a policy against anyone. We just consistently execute our plans on development of cooperation in 2001, we did, and we just go sequentially through the implementation of these plans.”
Then he spoke about the situation in Syria. Putin strongly justified the military involvement of Russia in the Syrian conflict. “We achieved even more than I expected. First, destroyed a large number of militants who were planning to return to Russia — we are talking about a few thousand people, in Russia or in neighboring countries with which we have no visa regime. Both are equally dangerous. This is the first.
Second, we still achieved a stabilization of the situation in the region, which is close to us geographically. It is also extremely important. We are, therefore, directly affected the security of Russia itself in our country is the third.
Fourth: we have established fairly good business relations with all countries of the region, and our positions in the Middle East region became more stable. We have actually formed a very good business partner, but largely with elements of the Alliance relationship with many countries in the region, including not only Iran and Turkey but also other countries”.
While Putin denies Russia’s military presence in Venezuela. “I have many times with our American partners about this said, there are no our troops. You know? There are experts, there are trainers, Yes, they work. Most recently, I think, a week ago, the group went out to our advisers and specialists, they moved here. After some time, can still appear. We have some agreement there, sometimes our planes to fly, in order of training involved, everything. Are we there to direct the actions of the rebels, as do some of our partners, or we direct the actions of the President Maduro? He is the President, why should his actions lead? He all leads. Good or bad is another thing, we don’t even give estimates”, — said Putin.
Especially interesting was the part of the interview where they talked about poisoning Skrobala in Salisbury. Putin actually admitted that it was revenge for betrayal.
“In General, betrayal is the greatest crime that can be on earth, and traitors must be punished. I’m not saying that should be punished accordingly, as took place in Salisbury, not at all. But the traitors must be punished… This gentleman Skripal and so was punished. He was arrested, did time served. He was already punished. He basically presented no interest. What interest he represented? He was punished: he was detained, arrested, convicted and stayed in prison for five years. Then let him go, and that’s that… And as for betrayal, it is, of course, must be punished. This is the most vile crime that can be imagined“, — Putin said.
It is noteworthy that almost two hours of conversation was not asked a single question, which is at least indirectly related to the Ukraine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter