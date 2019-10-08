What service the immigration service provides online list
Service for citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) is actively incorporating the modern technology, constantly expanding the list of services that are available online. This allows customers to save huge amount of time to travel to the offices of the Department and standing in line.
List of immigration services that are available online:
The Internet portal myUSCIS: my.uscis.gov
On this portal you can create a secure account (my.uscis.gov/account), with which you will have the opportunity to complete online forms, upload the documents and evidence needed for these forms. Also using this account, you will be able to track the detailed status of your case, and pay by credit or debit card.
Virtual assistant
On the USCIS website operates around the clock virtual assistant Emma, who can answer customers ‘ questions regarding immigration services and form-filling, in addition, a virtual assistant may even redirect you to the relevant page of the website. Meet Emma here.
Electronic queries
e-Request tool on the USCIS website, which allows applicants to report problems that arose from them after filing. For example, the processing time has expired, and the response has not been received; or you did not receive the document that you had to send the system, etc. Also on this page you can report that you need special conditions for immigration interviews (people with disabilities), or that your application or sent you the document was a typographical error.
Check the status of the application
To check at what stage of consideration of your request, you need to go to a special page and specify the number of your application.
Free calculator
When filling in multiple forms with different claims is often difficult to calculate how much you need to pay for services USCIS. And an incorrect fee amount paid may cause the return or reject the application. To avoid this error, use the free calculator on the USCIS website. By asking a few questions about your case, the program will determine what amount of fee you have to pay. The calculator is available here.
Study options
This page on the USCIS website allows users to know the conditions of all available options of obtaining a visa or work in the United States, green cards, asylum, citizenship and other legal ways to get or stay in the country. The tool is available here.
Apply online
Some of the most popular forms can be filled online. As at 8 Feb online it is possible to submit 8 forms, including the application for naturalization and replacement green card. A complete list of forms available to fill out online, you can find the link.
Change of address
If you have submitted the immigration documents, specifying one address, but then moved, you should immediately report this to USCIS so that all requests and documents you sent to the new address. This can be done online by clicking on the link.
To schedule an appointment
If you submit the Immigration service request involves interviews or you need a meeting to resolve any immigration issue personally, assign it online. The tool is available here. It allows you to make an appointment at your USCIS office on the territory of the United States and abroad.
The processing time of the application
In connection with different level of congestion of the USCIS offices, the same application may have different processing times at different offices. To see how much they will process your application in a particular office, click on the link, specify which form you have submitted and to which office, and the system will give you the approximate processing time of your application.
Also on the USCIS website working search system
It can help immigrants find a doctor close to them who is entitled to conduct examinations for the issue of detention, which must be attached to the application for a green card.
Also this system will help to find free courses on naturalisation or English in your area.
In addition, the USCIS website you can find the nearest office of the Department.
Price
Fees for filing immigration applications change periodically, so it’s best to know the price for sure, to correctly calculate the budget. For this purpose the page with the price list, which shows the current price in the filing of various forms and applications.
The area of naturalization
This section on the USCIS website combines the following functions:
- access to download the mobile application to prepare for the naturalization test, as well as its desktop version;
- resource cent where can I find information to prepare for naturalization;
- a tool that will determine if you are eligible for naturalization;
- calculator that will calculate how much it will cost to applying for naturalization.
Useful resources
Avoid Scams page, which contains information about immigration fraud, contact where you can report them and contact people who can provide advice if you become a victim of fraud.
Find authorized providers — contains a list of organizations and service providers that are licensed to provide services and advice to immigrants. You can filter the list by state and by service.
Guide “How Do I?” will answer the most frequently asked questions regarding immigration processes.
E-Verify system to verify the presence of the face of the authorization to work in the United States. Its mainly used by American companies in hiring immigrants.
Multilingual resource cent
Here are gathered the most important information about immigration services and processes in dozens of languages, including Russian.
Center I-9
I-9 is a form that you must fill in all who wish to work in the United States. Information about the employment process with the latest updates and helpful tips are collected on a separate page of the USCIS website.
Electronic reading room
If you need information from legal documents on immigration, the most recent data on immigration policies under consideration, etc., can all be found in the electronic reading room USCIS.