What should I do if denied a salary increase
You asked about the wage increase, and you refused, stating that the salary is fair. How to cope with this situation and not lose heart says the New York Post.
There are two main and strong reasons why the majority of employers will consider raising the salaries of their employee. First, what is the value of this employee on the open market more than his salary at the present time, and the company doesn’t want to lose him. The second option — the salary is not commensurate with duties performed and, again, the company doesn’t want to lose a worker.
What is common in both situations? Usually, the increase of responsibility and the upgrading of the post is accompanied by some increase in wages, but not always. Sometimes people get a high salary in their current posts, and additional duties bring their wages in line with the pay structure of the company.
Companies sometimes open new positions with additional responsibilities that reflect the current business and economic realities, therefore, even if the employee quit, the company will have to hire someone new and pay as much if not more for performing the same duties.
If, despite good economic justification, the company still does not agree to raise wages, the best way out will be to continue to insist on or to seek other employment. At some point or current employer to agree to your terms or a new.