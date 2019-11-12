What signs may indicate lung cancer
About the signs that may indicate the development of lung cancer, said the oncologist Dean sakaeva.
According to her, is a stubborn cough that is not treated by conventional means, shortness of breath, constant fatigue, slight fever, hemoptysis.
If you or your family are unable to cure the cough for a long time, you need to consult a doctor. Assigned to the survey will help to learn about the presence or absence of disease associated with disorders of the lung or bronchi.
Insidious disease in that it can proceed without symptoms. The doctor told me about hiding a tumor that is not associated with the bronchus, and therefore do not cause cough. The tumor can be seen only during special medical examination.
The medic advises to pay attention to symptoms such as dizziness and severe headaches, as they may indicate secondary foci of tumor growth. There are cases when during the examination the patient find the metastasis of lung cancer to the brain.
Earlier it was reported that, according to Ministry of health, the most deadly cancer is considered cancer of the esophagus. Within years of life leaves 59% of patients. Second in number of deaths is considered to be lung cancer. Him for die year 49% of patients.
Lung cancer is the most common malignancy in the world, is characterized by a rather hidden for the early appearance of metastases.