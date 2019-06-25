What streets will block in connection with the events of Pride (PHOTOS)

Now began a weekend dedicated to Pride in Toronto, and planned many activities including a parade on Sunday. So getting around the city may require exceptional patience.

A list of closed roads, you should be aware of:

Public street festival Pride

Church Street closure on South from Bloor Street to Dundas Street East and Wellesley Street is closed from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street. These roads are already blocked for the passage and opens at 6 a.m. on Monday. The 94 Wellesley bus will be rerouted around closed streets for the whole weekend, and TTC said that the routes to the 5 Avenue Rd, 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton will also be redirected to other areas.

Road blocked for the March of transgender and lesbian March is already unlocked. But the biggest Pride parade will be held tomorrow, Sunday, and he will be blocked many roads. The parade starts from Church Street and Bloor Street East, and then people will go West to Bloor Street, South to Yonge Street and East on Dundas Street to Victoria Street. Here is a full list of road closures:

– Dundonald Street Yonge Street from 100 feet East to Yonge Street from 5 am to 9 PM.

– Edward Street from Yonge St. to 100 feet East to Yonge Street from 5 am to 9 PM.

– Elm St lот Yonge Street to 100 feet West to Yonge Street from 5 am to 9 PM.

– Grenville Street from Yonge Street to 100 feet West to Yonge Street from 5 am to 9 PM.

– St Joseph Street from Yonge St 100 feet West to Yonge Street from 5 am to 9 PM.

– Elm Street to 200 feet West to Yonge Street from 6 am to 9 PM.

– Hayden Street from Yonge Street to 200 feet East to Yonge Street from 6 am to 9 PM.

– Rosedale Valley Road from Bayview Avenue to Park Road from 8 am to 9 PM.

– Bloor Street from Yonge Street and Ted Rogers Way from 12 PM to 6 PM.

– Church Street from Hayden Street and Bloor Street from 12 PM to 6 PM.

– Church Street from Park Road to Bloor Street from 12 PM to 6 PM.

– Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street from 12 PM to 6 PM.

– Dundas Street from Yonge Street to Church Street from 12:30 PM to 7 PM.

– Victoria Street from Dundas Street to Shuter Street from 12:30 PM to 7 PM.

– Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Queen Street from 12:30 PM to 7 PM.