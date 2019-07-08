What subsidy are the Ukrainians

July 8, 2019

Какую субсидию получают украинцы

In March-may in Ukraine, the average subsidy was 1500 UAH.

Grants received 1 million pensioners. Through the post office, they paid UAH 4.8 billion, said the post.

Most of the subsidies paid in Kiev and Kiev region — more than 504 million. Money got almost 117 thousand pensioners.

In the Kharkiv region grant 392,1 million UAH divided 85 thousand pensioners. Lviv — 296,6 million UAH more than 66 thousand pensioners.

Since may, Ukraine has started to receive subsidy for the summer — unheated period. It will last until 1 October. The subsidy will automatically renew those who do not have public debt on the 1st of may.

