What subsidy are the Ukrainians
July 8, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
In March-may in Ukraine, the average subsidy was 1500 UAH.
Grants received 1 million pensioners. Through the post office, they paid UAH 4.8 billion, said the post.
Most of the subsidies paid in Kiev and Kiev region — more than 504 million. Money got almost 117 thousand pensioners.
In the Kharkiv region grant 392,1 million UAH divided 85 thousand pensioners. Lviv — 296,6 million UAH more than 66 thousand pensioners.
Since may, Ukraine has started to receive subsidy for the summer — unheated period. It will last until 1 October. The subsidy will automatically renew those who do not have public debt on the 1st of may.