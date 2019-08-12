What suffer for every sign of the Zodiac
In the life of every decent young ladies should be a place of suffering. Present to such suffering — a deep, strong and genuine. The main thing — to survive this time stoically. Or not. It depends on what kind of stars aligned on the sufferer on the day of her birth.
Cancer
Cancers suffer in silence. So that no one noticed but everyone understood, Yes. They weep bitterly in the bathroom, turning the tap on full power. They walk around the house with eyes on the wet spot, but no torture of it wasn’t clear the answer to the question “What happened?!” Because if you answer, what happened, have to interrupt the most interesting place in-house movie about the Apocalypse. Yes, the young lady-the Cancer shows itself exciting blockbuster about how everybody dies, and so does she. Painful, ugly death. And no, no Bruce Willis to come and save the world ladies Cancer from disaster. Because she’s Bruce Willis and now everything is correct. It’s a movie with a happy ending, just that she still did not finish.
Fish
Fish suffer picture. The Countess changing face runs to the pond, Oh yeah. Running to drown, of course, because to suffer — above its forces. The main thing is to have the pond at this moment was not some nasty virgin who will say: “why are you so upset? Well you will not kill yourself!” No, I will understand people that don’t hurt the Fish to suffer. I mean — to enjoy. How thin she feels as deeply affected all seen?! “Oh, fatal night!”
Scorpio
Scorpions do not suffer. In principle. Because there is a world of the force that could force the Scorpion to suffer seriously. And this, in fact, is the problem. Because Scorpions are still real people (we are shocked, but it’s true), and not to react to the world they are not. So instead of suffering, they are angry. And that, you know, Oh. Because Scorpio in anger is worse than Godzilla. It’s worse than Godzilla with premenstrual syndrome, if you know what we mean.
Taurus
Taurus suffers a large scale. All you hear?! — everyone should know about how it is bad. Therefore, in the first Taurus I wrote in cozy “Feisbuc” a giant sheet of text which Sebastiano, but meticulously lists all your troubles and sorrows. And at this very moment, troubles and sorrows begin all the rest. Because if suffering a Calf try to give good advice, then “who do you ask, what are you getting into the business, stupid”. And if you write “Well, you hang in there”, a ban and you can get because “nothing smarter could come up with, huh?!” And if nothing to write, then you yourself will write. In mortal enemies. Because you are indifferent bastard.
Capricorn
Capricorns suffer humbly. And actively. Capricorn never thinks: “Oh, what have I done!” Capricorn thinks: “Well, OK we Get it. What you can take from this?” Useful, of course. And, imagine, remove. And not only life experience and a lesson for the future. So any fool can. Capricorn will extract more and the ass-kicking. I mean — first of hidden internal resources.
Gemini
The twins suffer from verbose, florid and foul language. I mean the Twins not only suffer, and all live: mistress Gemini is constantly engaged in a fascinating dialogue with all its internal sub-personalities, and suffering in this world picture does not change almost nothing. Except that suffering mistress Gemini moves from dialogue to monologue and begins to lead him out loud. Listeners with her unnecessarily, all of his claims, the Twins can speak to anyone — even your best friend, though dear Universe. But if you suddenly see a suffering lady Gemini — you should stop and listen. Part she does not appreciate, but learn many new words.
Leo
Lioness just can’t afford to suffer. Suffering is for mere mortals, and she is the Queen. And the Queen is known to not only fart, but not crying. But since the Lioness is still a living person (and not a mystical entity, like a Scorpion, for example), she has to suffer. But it is necessary to keep the face! So the Lioness quickly chooses among his vassals some scapegoat and blame it for all their troubles. So suffering becomes noble righteous anger that you will agree, is another story. By the way, to be a scapegoat when a very nice Lioness: Lioness understands what is really unfortunate is innocent, so quick to change righteous anger at the highest mercy, and relaxes, pleased with himself. And the goat some buns will get.
Aries
Rams suffer closed. Go away and locking the door behind them four of the bolt. And this moment is the most important — in any case do not try to knock. Because the lady Aries accepts suffering as a challenge, and at this point she erupted inside mortal combat, bloody battle with the shadow. She just did not care to hang out a sign that says “do Not climb, kill”, but all are adults, you understand! No? Well, excuse me. Aries then pour in a beautiful pouch that handful of ashes that remain of the Comforter. Certainly.
Libra
Libra suffer with taste. Lady-Libra — am a fatalist, and she truly believes: a stroke of fate in the forehead means that had no effect, it kicks in the ass, so, “Fyodor necessary, necessary”. But to suffer the unbearable: Libra cannot live in peace, not balance the evil with good. Suffering is evil? Evil. So as soon as possible to make myself something nice. Well, at least to eat. And you can still get drunk in good company. And give yourself something useless, but beautiful because when else if not now? In General, when family and friends finally get to the Weights, to hug, to comfort and to cook tasty, they usually discover that comfort has no one. Because the lady Libra ran off to the Maldives in the company cinematic beautiful brunette with suitcase full of new dresses, a nice hat and a bottle of Madeira under his arm. Poor thing ours.
Aquarius
Aquarians hate suffering. Aquarius is easier to die than to suffer. But because that’s what she does: casts a last look at everything that has brought her such misery, and sighing, saying nothing, goes behind the couch. To die. But usually no one sees, because Aquarius know: in this world you can not even die in peace, sure someone bugging you with stupid questions. Therefore, the surrounding believe that Aquarians are generally unable to suffer, that they are always cheerful and happy. And in fact, Aquarius died today. Five and a half times. And rose, Yes. It’s Aquarius.
Sagittarius
Archers suffer the most despicable. No, it’s true. In all other cases, the Archers — the nobility, the courage, and the best friend of all children, but suffering knocks Archer off balance. And then the poor lady-Archer calls her all her friends, promising delicious cocktails and merriment. And don’t lie. About cocktails. And “unbridled joy” is: Sagittarius will be long and long-winded whining about his plight, and friends should not just to comfort her, and to analyze the situation. And again to analyze. And again. In General, pour out of a sieve Sagittarius until the morning, and then will revive the spirit and calm down. At the moment when will fall under the table, completely exhausted, even Capricorn and Virgo. That’s the power of suffering, here is what we mean. Power!
Virgin
Virgin suffering, like an owl. Inflates and POPs eyes. While no one is clear whether she is suffering now, whether she’s always like this, because hell knows with her, this strange bird. Open secret: the maiden always suffers. 24/7. The imperfection of this world deeply hurt her granite heart, concrete soul and a bulletproof brain. And because of the imperfection of the world — the only thing in this world remains unchanged in its suffering virgin is not paying the slightest attention. Now you notice, like breathing? Just the same