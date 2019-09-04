What supermodel Cara Delevingne thinks a good friend?
The heroine of the September issue of British ELLE was supermodel Cara Delevingne, who recently ceased to associate themselves with the fashion industry, focusing on the cinema. However, the successful professional, the past from time to time makes itself felt.
“Honestly, I was skeptical of friendship with someone from this industry, because: a) didn’t think the industry people want to become my friends; b) I thought that friends in this profession on a permanent basis is not easy. So I was pleasantly surprised when I found out that, for example, Jordan and Karlie Kloss are close from the beginning. I met porter only once got to model. Together we have made a few hits, but didn’t say a word. In the end, once we started tossing phrases, and I said: “Oh, yeah, baby, you fine! We need to hang out together.“ And she said, “Great!” It was very simple. This occurs at the level of intuition — you instantly read who friendship turns natural, and one far — fetched”, — said Kara in an interview.