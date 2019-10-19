What surprised the 9th broadcast of “Dancing with the stars”
This Sunday, October 20, shows the 9th live show of”Dancing with the stars”, which will be the child.
The pair will take to the parquet with young dancers in the country. Also celebrity participants remember what was in my childhood and share their personal stories.
Leading to balcony which will meet the stars after the shows will be comedian, member of the first season of “Dancing with the stars” Yuri Tkach.
And as guest stars on Sunday will be back on the show MONATIK, who will perform the hit “everytime”. Especially for the sake of appearances the singer has returned to Ukraine from the world tour.
Couples who fall into the risk zone, will fight for the chance to stay in the project. They will demonstrate the dance that would become for them a surprise. The decision which of them will continue to have judges evaluating technical training pairs.
To judge the performances will be updated to the jury: to Catherine Kuhar, Vlad Yama and Francisco Gomez was joined by an outstanding choreographer and people’s artist of Ukraine 89-year-old Gregory Chapkis.