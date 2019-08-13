What tests men need to take each year?
In order not to see the formidable disease it is necessary to monitor their health. The annual survey, visits to specialists, completion of required tests, will help you to live in peace, and in the case of any modifications — to take timely necessary measures.Men, in this case — not an exception. Timely preventive examination by a urologist will help prevent the development of infertility, prostatitis and prostate cancer.
According to who recommendations, an annual examination at the urologist must pass men over forty years old. But, of course, is only if you have no other problems in urology.
In the list of regular tests include: blood sampling for HIV, RW, hepatitis b and hepatitis C, human papilloma virus and sexually transmitted infections.
What other tests can give men?
1. Semen and evaluation of sperm quality
This procedure allows to identify the causes of infertility and other malfunctions of the reproductive system.
2. Analysis of prostatic secretions
This study will help to identify problems with potency, changes in the composition of semen etc.
3. Ultrasound of the scrotum, prostate, bladder
Having an ultrasound can reveal the presence of stones in the bladder and other pathological entities.
4. Measuring levels of sex hormones
For the synthesis of testosterone in the body respond lutein, follitropin, prolactin. A failure in their work leads to dysfunction of the prostate and erectile.
5. The blood on the DOG
This analysis is needed for men 40 years and older, to exclude, or to detect early stages of prostate cancer.
Dear men, remember that your health is important not only for you. Take care of yourself and do not ignore the passing of examinations.