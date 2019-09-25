What the Democrats want to declare Trump impeachment: published transcript of his conversation with Zelensky
The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump. Document published on the White house website. We are talking about the conversation between the two presidents, which took place on July 25.
Donald trump: Congratulations on a glorious victory. We in the US watched, you did great. You were an outsider, you will not believe it, but you all prevailed. Wonderful victory, congratulations.
Vladimir Zelensky: You’re absolutely right, Mr. President. We got a big win and did a great job. We worked very hard but I have to admit that many things we have learned from you. You showed us an example and we have adopted the many skills and knowledge. But still it was a unique election. Our victory is unique. I can say that the first time you called me to congratulate with his victory in the presidential election, and now call to congratulate with the victory of my party in the parliamentary. I think I need to participate more frequently in elections, and then you’ll be more likely to call me.
Donald trump: (laughs) Good idea. I think in your country everybody is happy.
Vladimir Zelensky: to be Honest, we are doing our best. We’re also trying to drain our swamp. We brought in new people, it’s not the old guard, not the ordinary policy. We want a new government in a new format. And you have to stay a teacher.
Donald trump: Very nice. I want to say that we are doing a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of time and effort. Much more than European countries, and they should help you. Here Germany, consider anything you does. They are just talking here. I think you have to deal with them. Here I communicate with Angela Merkel — she only said that about Ukraine, but does nothing. Other European countries also note. But the United States is treating Ukraine well. Can’t say that it is always a pleasure, because sometimes is all bad, but the US care about Ukraine.
Vladimir Zelensky: Yes, you’re absolutely right, not 100% but 1000%. I can tell you that I talked to Merkel, we met her. We met with Macron. I told them that they are not doing on the issue of sanctions, could be bigger. They do not achieve their implementation. For Ukraine, sanctions are not working as they should. If you look logically, one of our biggest partners should be EU, but the US is much more important. And I’m grateful, because the United States is doing a lot for Ukraine. Much more the EU, especially in terms of sanctions against Russia. I would like to thank you for your support in the defense sphere. We are ready to take the next steps in our cooperation. In particular, we are ready to buy from the US “Javelin”** for defense.
Donald trump: I Want you did us a favor, because your country has been through a lot, and Ukraine knows a lot about it. You want to find out what happened with this whole situation, they say “Cloudstreet”… I Guess, one of your wealthy people… the server say he is from Ukraine. A lot has happened, this whole situation. I think you surround yourself with the same people. I wish the attorney General called you or your people, and I would like to get to the bottom. As you saw yesterday, all this stuff is over a very weak speech by a man named Robert Mueller, incompetent performance, but say that a lot began with Ukraine. All I can do, it is important that you do if possible.
Vladimir Zelensky: Yes, it is very important to me, like everything else that you mentioned earlier. For me as President is very important, and we are ready for any cooperation in the future. We are ready to open a new page in our cooperation, page in relations between the U.S. and Ukraine. In this regard, I withdrew our Ambassador from the United States, replaced by a very competent and very experienced Ambassador, who will be working super hard to bring our countries closer together. I also hope that he will deserve your trust and will establish with you a personal relationship so we can have more cooperation. Personally, I will tell you that one of my assistants spoke with Mr. Giuliani, and we very much hope that Mr Giuliani will be able to come to Ukraine, and then we will meet again. I just wanted to assure you once again that you are only friends. I will do everything to in my environment was the best and most experienced men. I also want to tell you that we’re friends. We are great friends, and you, Mr. President, there are friends in our country so that we can continue our strategic partnership. I also plan to surround myself with wonderful people, and in addition to this investigation, I, as President of Ukraine I guarantee that all investigations will be conducted openly and frankly. I can assure you.
Donald trump: Well, as I heard you had a very good attorney, and was fired that very unfair. Many say, as removed from your very good attorney, and this had involved some very bad people. Mr. Giuliani is a very authoritative and respected man. He was mayor of new York, a wonderful mayor and I would like to talk.
Ask him to call you and the attorney General. Rudy (Giuliani) knows very well what is going on and he is a very talented man. It will be good if you will be able to talk to him. Former US Ambassador, a woman, unpleasant person, and people with whom she spoke in the Ukraine, too, was bad, and I want you to know about it. And another thing. A lot of talk about the son of Biden and that Biden closed the criminal case, and many people want to know about it, so all that you and the attorney General will be able to do would be great. Biden brags everywhere that he closed the case, so if you could handle it…. To me it all seems awful.
Vladimir Zelensky: I wanted to tell you about the Prosecutor. First, I understand and I am familiar with the situation. After our party gained a majority in Parliament, the new Prosecutor will be one hundred percent my man, my candidate, who will approve the Parliament, and it will open a new case in September. He or she will deal with the situation, especially with the company you mentioned. The issue of investigation of this case is essentially a question of restoring honesty, so we’ll take care of it and do some investigation. In addition, I would ask you to provide us with some additional information if you have it. It would help us in the investigation and would enable us to do justice in our country with regard to Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, as I recall, her last name is Ivanovich. Well, you first told me that she was a bad Ambassador, because I completely agree with you. She treated me not as admired the previous President and was on his side. She didn’t recognize me as the new President.
Donald trump: well, she’ll have some work to do. I’m going to ask Mr. Giuliani to call you and attorney General Mr. Barr also asked to call, and we’ll figure it out. I am sure that you will resolve this issue. I heard that the Prosecutor did something bad, and that he is a good, honest Prosecutor, so good luck to you all. I assume the economy of your country will improve. You have huge resources. It’s a great country. I have many friends Ukrainians. They were extraordinary people.
Vladimir Zelensky: And I in turn would like to tell you that I don’t have many Ukrainian friends who live in the United States. In fact, when I last came to the United States, I stayed in new York near Central Park in the “trump tower”. I’d like to talk to them and hope to see them again in the future. I would also like to thank you for the invitation to the United States, in particular for the invitation to Washington. In addition, I would like to assure you that we are very serious about this case and will investigate. As for the economy, our two countries have great potential, and one of the main issues is that is very important for Ukraine’s energy independence. Suppose we conduct very successful joint work to achieve energy independence. We are already developing cooperation. We buy American oil, but I hope that we are going to meet on this issue. We will have more time to discuss all these possibilities and get to know each other better. I would like to thank you for your support.
Donald Trump: Well. Yes, thank you, and I appreciate it. I’ll tell Rudy and the attorney General Barr to recruit you. Thank you. When you want to visit the White house, you can always call. Only a date, and we will think about it. Looking forward to meeting.
Vladimir Zelensky: Thank you very much. I’d be happy to come and meet you in person… and to know you better. Looking forward to our meeting. I would also like to invite you to visit Ukraine and Kiev is a beautiful city. We have a wonderful country, which warmly receive you. In addition, I hope in September to come to Poland and we will be able to see there. After that, you may just want to visit Ukraine. We could fly my plane or yours, you have it, probably much better than mine.
Donald trump: Well, we’ll think about it. Looking forward to our meeting in Washington and perhaps in Poland, because I think we’ll both be there at the time.
Vladimir Zelensky: Thank you very much, Mr. President.
Donald trump: Congratulations, you did a fantastic job. This is followed by the whole world. I do not think, of course, that your victory was such a surprise, but congrats anyway.
Vladimir Zelensky: Thank you, Mr. President, good-bye.
After the publication of the transcripts trump wrote in his Twitter that Democrats have to apologize.
“Will the Democrats apologize after you see what was said on the phone with President of Ukraine? They should, ideally, Wake — ‘ve caught them Napping!”, — wrote trump.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The conversation between the two presidents, interested members of Congress as part of the investigation, not tried trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- Democrats announced the launch of the official inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
