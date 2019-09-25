“What the hell’s the difference, Russia or Ukraine?” Loboda couldn’t answer where her house (video)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, the building which Russia previously reported, stated that he lives on three countries.
She told about it in the new issue of “Beware Sobchak”.
“I don’t live near Moscow. I have three homes in different countries”, — said Loboda, noting that the house has in Russia, Ukraine and another country which it decided not to call.
“Where is your house?” asked Sobchak. “Where in this moment my children”, — said Loboda.
After the presenter about what to think of an answer, because everything will be asked which country she was closer, Loboda exploded. “What the hell’s the difference, Russia or Ukraine?! I live where I love and want to listen to”, she explained, calling all the talk about the feud between the two countries “policies and provocations”.
By the way, the house in Russia Loboda showed during the interview. She also said that it binds with the lead singer of Rammstein with Till Lindemann.
