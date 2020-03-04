What the Russians and the Americans should learn from each other: the view of the immigrant
Will start from afar, but it will be more clear. To rent a house in a decent apartment complex or house, you will need to provide your credit history, information on previous places of residence, and information about salary, writes the author of the channel Mashka 🇺🇸 Yank “Yandex.Zen”.
You’ll also be checked for Criminal Record on the subject of whether you are evicted from rental housing, and so on. That is, if you had at least some offenses (and it is very easy to check, and it’s like a stigma for life), then you will be denied the landlords in most cases. And you’ll have to look for housing either on Facebook or on Craigslist. Therefore, Americans are very law-abiding — the consequences of even the most minor of offences will be disastrous.
Americans have a totally different mentality and totally different model of behavior. They are in this sense for Russian — like aliens. I personally spoke with many Americans and even lived with them under one roof. I want to say that the Americans and Russian have almost the same comfort zone, but radically different area of responsibility.
So what is our main difference in mentality?
Americans from childhood grow up with the responsibility of a particular action — that is, if they break the law — they instantly will be very severely punished for this violation. And where Russian would be able to reach an agreement, American will have to answer to the fullest extent, because the law works and do not take bribes. The law does not have a thousandth of that “flexibility”, which is ubiquitous in the CIS at all levels. In America, one law for all.
And from this follows another huge difference between us: if an American sees a violation of the order, it will not be to deal with this alone nor when. He put it on the shoulders of the representatives of the law.
As a trivial example. Walking near the house, you see that someone is trying to steal, say, a nice little tub of flowers. Russian people will just walk up to the thief, menacingly waving, with the words: “Hey you bastard, what are you doing?! Put it back! Not now call the police!”. This is absolutely normal reaction of the majority of Russian people.
American does not even try to stop the thief. Even if he already carries the bucket in his hands. He quietly, stealthily, call the property Manager will call the landlord, call the police, and solemnly laid upon them the fate of the tubs and the man who stole it.
The Americans are absolutely and exclusively passive and almost helpless at the household level, unlike the Russian. They at home are not capable of 90% of the things that routinely make Russian even change a plug or to remove the blockage of drains. For this there are specially trained people.
Thus, whenever possible, to shift responsibility for the situation from themselves to another person American be sure to use it — will report to appropriate authorities, the police, anywhere, even if it comes to his family, friend or neighbor.
Why is this happening? Because according to statistics, Americans trust government bodies more than each other.
But in our countries it looks like this: on the one hand — the people, on the other hand, the power, and that the different parties of barricades. There is a saying that appeared in ancient times and is still relevant: from Sumy and from prison do not promise.
In America, it looks like every single person and authority, which he fully trusts, on one side, all the other people on the other side.
That is two of the most enormous, the most fundamental differences between Russians and Americans is the area of responsibility and attitude to the authorities. Agree, we have much to learn from them, they can learn from us.
The original column published in the blog Masha 🇺🇸 Yank “Yandex.Zen”.
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com
