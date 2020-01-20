What the Ukrainians will be deprived of subsidies
On the website of the Verkhovna Rada published the text of the new Labour code (bill No. 2708). In the case of the adoption of the law in this edition, when applying for a job obligatory conclude an employment contract in writing.
This will become the main document regulating legal relations between employer and employee — reports Hvylya, citing ubr.ua .
At the same time, without signing an employment contract and notification of the Tax service, to allow the employee to work shall be prohibited.
Labor activity of workers is taken into account in electronic form in the registry of insured persons of the state register of compulsory state social insurance.
The employer can terminate the employment contract unilaterally on written notice to the employee of that determination.
Provided liability for workers who are employed informally.
This applies, in particular, is proven by a court decision, the fact that the face of the work (services) without signing of labour contract and payment of the single payment and other obligatory payments.
Such persons lose their eligibility for financial security in case of unemployment, as well as the right to benefits or the use of subsidies for payment for housing and utility services within two years from the date of entry into force of a court decision.