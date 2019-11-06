What threatens the habit of not washing hands after using the toilet
The study showed that preferring not to wash their hands after using the toilet people are facing the deadly E. coli. They of infection are recorded more often than those who use it do not end up cooked pork or chicken meat.
Addiction does not wash hands thoroughly after using the toilet puts a person at higher risk of infection with E. coli than the use of do not end up cooked meat, as the study showed. And we are talking about drug-resistant strains of dangerous bacteria, which often spread from person to person, and not through the consumption of raw chicken, beef or pork. The study showed that the most likely route of dissemination are particles of feces, penetrating in my mouth. And this is possible with the violation of the rules of hygiene after use of toilets.
Escherichia coli is the most common cause of food poisoning. Every year in Russia recorded about 150 000 such cases. However, 10% of them are caused by strains that have a high resistance to medications. Usually these bacteria live in the intestines of healthy humans and animals and pose no danger. But some of them provoke food poisoning, urinary tract infections, and in the worst scenarios — sepsis.
Scientists from the University of East Anglia have conducted the genome sequencing of an enzyme that is resistant E. coli. Samples were extracted from blood of patients affected with sepsis, feces and other fluids of the individual and also from different types of meat. Found that in the feces are the most common the most dangerous for health and life samples.