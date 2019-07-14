What to buy on Amazon Prime Day
Is Coming Amazon Prime Day 2019. Mashable has compiled a list of what should and should not pay attention to the fifth annual summer sale, Amazon.
Avoid pocket projectors
To Amazon Prime Day always sell a lot of pocket projectors. The proposal sounds beneficial, pocket projectors allow you to stream videos and photos to the wall and ceiling. But in fact – it is a bad product because the projectors give a bad picture resolution, very low brightness, weak battery that cannot withstand the duration of a feature film.
Better buy a big HDTV at a discount or tablet Amazon Fire. Do you buy a quality product at a discount and get a picture with excellent resolution.
Avoid fitness trackers little-known brands
Prime Day, you will see alluring discounts on fitness trackers, little-known brands. From fitness trackers lots of different functions, but in fact almost half of them do not work.
It is better to buy the gadgets Apple Watch, Fitbit or Garmin. Fitness trackers these companies are equipped with sensors that more accurately track steps and actions than any cheaper alternatives. In addition, applications of these companies are more reliable as these companies are worried about the safety of your data.
Avoid premium cables
Not worth spending money on so-called “premium” HDMI cables or USB. Technically they have not very good performance. Best buy Anker cables, Monoprice or AmazonBasics. They certainly won’t be quick to explode or ignite after you connect to your device.
Also don’t buy cheap Bluetooth headphones and wireless headphones that seem too good at a very low price. Also do not take cheap cameras, for example, Polaroid, Pop, and batteries of unknown brands.
You should pay attention in the Prime of Day: all products of Apple, Dyson, Amazon Echo/Fire/Kindle.
Apple and Dyson are expensive, but if you see the goods with a good discount, it is sure to be a great buy. In the Prime Day to buy with a good discount AirPods, iPad or Dyson vacuum cleaner. These products are rarely discounted.
It is also worth to buy a Samsung Galaxy or Microsoft Surface if they will discount.
In addition, Prime Day, you can supply to buy a memory card (large disks or mini microSD card), components for personal computers, SSD, RAM and external hard drives and cameras from Fujifilm Instax.