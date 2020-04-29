What to do if a tool the IRS Get My Payment sends an error message: a simple life hack
If in the process of using the IRS to track payments in connection with the coronavirus error “payment Status is not available” (Payment Status is Not Available), you can try to fix it yourself, says Fox Business. Users of social networks already came up with a working hack.
Americans who are having difficulty checking the status of payments under the Federal aid in connection with the coronavirus and encounter an error, you can try to enter your address in another way.
Enter the address in capital letters, apparently, worked in a few cases when the user received the error message in the tool the IRS Get My Payment.
“After weeks of getting error we tried to enter the address in ALL CAPS (all capital letters in Caps Lock — approx.ed.) it worked and we were finally able to enter the Bank account information,” wrote Jessica Roy, a reporter from the Los Angeles Times.
The message was commented by several users who work this life hack.
Roy has a private theory about why this advice can be effective.
“Web site of the IRS is built on an old mainframe and obviously can’t read lowercase letters. So instead of “123 Main Street, Anywhere, USA” try “123 MAIN STREET, ANYWHERE, USA,” she wrote in the Twitter thread. — In addition, as noted by one of my friends, a few days ago there was a big modernization of the IRS — perhaps the site just had your information and will work in any case. But we again tried lowercase and it didn’t work, and then the title, and it worked”.
The IRS has not responded to a request for comment.
If you turn on Caps Lock didn’t help to bypass the error message, Roy shared his list of other tips that can try users.
“ALL CAPS works for many people but not for all. If you didn’t, I gathered all the clues from the comments and mails about what worked for other people (in some cases, the advice is contradictory, sorry, I have not designed the system!)”, — she wrote. The list of tips published in the account of Roy.
In March, the House of representatives passed a stimulus package worth 2 trillion dollars to overcome the financial burden caused by the pandemic coronavirus. After President Donald trump signed into law, Americans across the country receive checks and money orders.
“For the vast majority of Americans don’t need to get a receipt because the IRS will use the Declaration of the taxpayer for the year 2019, if it is submitted, or return for 2018,” — said in the office of Senator Chuck Grassley, who is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Federal payments in connection with the coronavirus will not be taxed.
- If the government does not have the number of your direct Bank account, then some will have to wait for mailed checks until September.
- According to the bailout package, there are categories of persons who, although the income doesn’t get help. They should be listed here.
- The topic of governmental support is actively used by fraudsters. Their approach and ways to defend against them — the link.
- April 15, the IRS has launched an online tool that will allow you to enter information about your account, track payment and get the money as soon as possible. Details about how to use it, read here.
- After the commencement of payments, many have reported that when checking the payment status online, they found that the money was sent to the wrong account, including the dead.
- The majority of Americans will receive Federal payments government assistance in connection with the coronavirus automatically, but there are several reasons why payment may be delayed.
- 27 April it became known that the IRS has improved the tool for tracking payments in connection with the coronavirus: what has changed.
