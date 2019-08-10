What to do if you became ill aboard the plane?
The flight is stress for the body. There are cases when one of the passengers becomes ill.
If you become ill during the flight, the first thing to do is to inform the flight attendant. To do the same thing, if you notice that someone of the passengers lost consciousness or shows other signs of serious ailments. If you can not independently call the conductor, or started to lose consciousness, call for help to any passengers who happened to be nearby.
If the situation threatens to be a tragedy, and no one near – shout. Many people are embarrassed to ask for help or to disturb other passengers, but if the ailment has already occurred, may become worse. Flight attendants are trained to provide medical care, they have medicines and some equipment to assist passengers.
As practice shows, in half of the cases, when the Board appears ill, next is professional. On Board the aircraft, deliver babies, stop heart attacks, conduct the intensive care unit. But that doesn’t mean you’re completely safe. If you have any disease, you should take all the necessary medicines. And the recipe that they are not selected on the control.
If you became ill, you need to inform about existing medical conditions. The real threat to the life of the passenger, the decision on emergency landing at the nearest airport. During emergency landing the crew in advance requested the airport to prepare for the reception of the patient – doctors will be waiting for you at the gangway.