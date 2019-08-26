What to do if you have a stolen social security number
Stole your personal SSN — Social Security Number? Let’s see how to be and what to do if it happened.
Channel “Statue of liberty” on YouTube tells what to do if your SSN was stolen. Unfortunately, after the serious security breach in the company Equifax over 143 000 000 Americans are concerned that their social security numbers were stolen and can be used to commit crimes.
Unfortunately, this is only one of dozens of major incidents in the field of cybersecurity in recent years.
If you believe your SSN has been stolen, here are some ways to protect yourself.
Step 1. SSN Block Electronic Access
For blocking electronic access SSN are required to visit the official state website in the section Social Security — Online Services.
Click the link in the opened window, click Continue, then fill out the form and click Submit. All it will take 3 minutes.
Step 2. Self Lock
This public service will help to protect you from fraud associated with employment of the person who used your SSN to work under your name. Regardless of whether you are working currently or not, you need to protect yourself from this fraud, as the tax Department the IRS will act on your behalf. And it is fraught with the fact that when filing a tax return, you may have problems.
To protect yourself, use Self Lock, and block anyone from committing such crimes.
Step 3. IRS Identity Protection PIN
The tax Department of the United States provides its citizens the opportunity to obtain an IP PIN. This six digit number assigned to the taxpayer for protection against fraudulent schemes using a SSN when filing the Declaration on a Federal Income Tax Return. This IP PIN is valid for a calendar year, and to request it you can on the official IRS website.
The first three steps can be done as a preventive measure to protect your data regardless of whether you have a stolen SSN or not.
Step 4. Report the theft of personal data to state authorities
The Social Security Administration recommends that you open a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. This can be done online by going to official site. You may also file a police report in your local jurisdiction. If your city or County has no right to investigate the crime, the presence of the police report can be important evidence of identity theft.
Remember — this is important!
Step 5. Report the identity theft to credit bureaus
After you have done step 4, you must send an official letter to Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, which you should report identity theft and to request Extended Fraud Alert in your credit report. Don’t forget to attach the report of the theft of personal data obtained in police or FTC.
Download a sample letter here: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion
Step 6. Contact all your creditors
Finally, for your safety we recommend to contact all the companies in which you have a loan, lease or mortgage. Please, report your problem and ask them to reissue user names, passwords, and credit card.
