What to do if you have problems with paying medical bills
In questions of payment of medical bills can be difficult, especially if you have to find out what insurance company covers and what is not. NBC 6 spoke with a woman who filed for medical bills in the amount of 343 000.
“It’s a big expense. We wanted to buy a house but how to buy a house if you have such an account,” said Jennifer Talavera.
The woman came bills for the twins, which was conducted by medical staff in the intensive care unit for newborns.
Topic: What to do if you have a health ‘score-surprise’
“It causes great anxiety and stress. How am I gonna handle this? How can I take care of their children?”, — explains the situation Talavera.
Reporters learned account of the woman and found out that this account is for child care she has received, partly because one of the doctors was out of network of partner health facilities, which covers insurance and the second doctor was listed as if it is not in the network.
“I would never choose a doctor outside the network to one of their children, and another on the network. So I don’t even understand how this could happen,” says the woman.
If you suddenly found themselves in a difficult situation with medical bills, there are a number of steps that you can take.
“If you have health insurance, then essentially you have a contract between you and your insurance company,” said attorney Patrick Sullivan.
Sullivan says it’s important to know what is included in the partner network of insurance and what is considered offline in your health insurance contract.
“You should review your insurance policy: what is covered, to learn what is deductible and whether a joint insurance policy, you will need to pay before the insurance will pay some of your bills,” explained the lawyer.
It is not easy to avoid the payment of medical services provided outside of the partner network.
“In case of emergency, people have no opportunity to choose who they assist. And paramedics are not included in the partner network of insurance”, — said the lawyer.
Sullivan notes that in the case of emergency treatment you may be asked to sign the form “distribution of benefits”.
“In the form there are items written in small print that few people read, especially in an emergency situation. This gives all providers the right to demand payment under this contract,” says Sullivan.
If you examined by a doctor, not a member of the affiliate network, the service provider shall be entitled to demand payment from your insurance company and possibly from you. If you receive an unexpected bill, it often indicates that you may arrange payment with the vendor or appeal to your insurer.
There are laws to help reduce unexpected bills. This year, the Federal requirements have obliged hospitals to use the procedures and supplies online. In 2016 entered into force the law of the state of Florida that limits unexpected bills in certain cases.
If you need help understanding your rights, Sullivan offers to consult a medical lawyer.
“And if you just talk to a lawyer for 15 minutes, then it can help you to better understand your rights and opportunities as this is very important,” said Sullivan.
If you can’t afford to pay the bill, contact the hospital or the organization for billing, this can be useful.
In some hospitals there is a service of financial aid that can help, if you can’t afford to pay the medical bill.