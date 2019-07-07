What to do if you lose or destroy your American documents
If upon returning home you found that documents (e.g., passport, social insurance card or birth certificate) damaged or lost, that recommends that the U.S. Department of state in order to replace them.
If you are a U.S. citizen who is abroad and needs replacement of lost or damaged passport, contact the nearest Embassy or Consulate .
Replacement of damaged passport
Passports damaged by water, needs to be replaced. You must personally submit the application to replace your damaged passport, in a special office or passport Agency.
You will need the following documents:
- Damaged U.S. passport;
- A signed statement explaining the damage;
- Form DS-11 (application for U.S. passport);
- Certificate of citizenship * (e.g., birth certificate or naturalization);
- Photocopy of certificates of nationality;
- Original ID;
- Photocopy of identity card;
- One passport photo;
- Fees.
Children under the age of 16 must apply in person with both parents.
To replace a lost passport
To replace a lost passport, you must personally submit the application and attach the following:
- Form DS-64 (statement regarding lost or stolen passport);
- Form DS-11 (application for U.S. passport);
- Certificate of citizenship * (e.g., birth certificate or naturalization);
- Photocopy of certificates of nationality;
- Original ID;
- Photocopy of identity card;
- One passport photo;
- Fees.
Children under the age of 16 must apply in person with both parents.
* If your citizenship certificate has been lost or damaged during a storm and you are unable to replace them before submitting the passport, you can request the files if you had previously issued the passport.
Urgent travel
If you are going to travel in 2 weeks or even sooner or you need a foreign visa within 4 weeks or less, you can book an appointment at one of the passport Agency for expedited service. This is the fastest way to get a passport, but you will have to pay additional fees of $60.
You can book an appointment online or call: 1-877-487-2778. When applying at the passport Agency, it’s important to bring all the necessary documents, including confirmation of the trip.