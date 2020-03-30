What to do if you need to submit biometric data for visas, but the USCIS centers are closed
Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) announced that it will resume processing applications for extension of work permit, despite the closure of the support center, said on the official website.
USCIS announced that it will re-use previously submitted biometric data to process the current form I-765, Application for obtaining the work permit (Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization) and also for extension requests in connection with the temporary closure of support center applications (ASC) due to pandemic coronavirus.
This announcement is consistent with the existing authorities and the USCIS confirmed that the Agency has the ability to reuse previously submitted biometric data.
The applications of those who had an appointment at the ASC after the closure of the centres on March 18, and also those who have applied for a renewal I-765 will be processed using the previously provided biometric data.
This rule will operate as long as the ASC will not be re-opened for visitors.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- March 18 Service of citizenship and immigration, the United States announced the suspension of the provision of services in their offices, in the offices of the asylum and centers of support of immigrants, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
- 25 Mar additionally, USCIS has extended the timing of the closing. What do the immigrants in connection with changes of the timing — details in our news.
- In addition, on March 28, USCIS announced that it extends the period for responding to requests for evidence or notice of intent to deny. What you need to know the immigrants here.
