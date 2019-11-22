What to do if your parcel arrived damaged or not come at all
What can spoil the mood of the holiday season? The fact that you received a damaged package or have not received your order at all.
With e-Commerce the number of purchases has increased exponentially. But not always everything goes smoothly. Sometimes the parcel arrives to your doorstep is not in perfect condition, and sometimes she did not come. How you can quickly solve this problem? Companies and retailers have different policies relating to lost and damaged parcels.
To save you time and effort, the publication Reader’s Digest has gathered information about the policies of major companies, so you know what to do if I was in such a bad situation.
FedEx
FedEx makes it easy to solve the issue with lost or damaged parcels using the online system of registering claims. To leave the claim about the packages cost from $ 100, you will need to provide documentation on the problem. It can be photos of the damaged packaging, the serial number of the damaged goods or something to prove the value of items in the packaging and the fact of damage.
You must file a claim within 21 days from the date of delivery. This can be done by mail, Fax or e-mail. You will be able to track the status of your application online.
UPS
If the parcel that should have been here, still not received, try to inquire: perhaps a neighbor or another resident of your house to sign for a package. If you still can’t find it, contact the sender to start the tracking process with UPS. The sender should inform you about what was found. In case the package is damaged, you can apply online to report the damage and receive a refund.
United States Postal Service (USPS)
If the USPS tracking system shows that your package was delivered, but you really didn’t get it, you can fill out the request form here. The form will be sent to your local post office, which will search for the missing parcel. Seven days after sending the request you must submit a request to search for missing mail (located in the same place). Specify the e-mail addresses of the sender and receiver, size and type of container or envelope. You will receive confirmation of receipt of your request, and periodic status updates of the search.
For insured, registered or priority packages delivered by USPS, lost or damaged, you can submit an insurance application online or by mail.
Amazon
As one of the largest online retailers, Amazon has a generous return policy of damaged goods. You just have to claim the refund within 30 days of receipt of the goods. And you can choose to refund or replace the item.
In the case of lost goods, Amazon asks to wait up to 36 hours after the expected delivery, as packages can sometimes show as delivered 36 hours before arrival. If you are still not brought the order, Amazon offers to contact the carrier for more information on what to do.
eBay
EBay has a money back guarantee, if the purchased goods are not delivered or do not even correspond to the original description. The company wants you first contacted the seller (select the item in your purchase history and then send a message to the seller) and was given 3 days for a solution to the problem. If within 3 days the issue is not resolved, you can directly contact eBay. They promise to help you receive the ordered goods or to quickly return the money.
Apple
Since Apple is a retail seller of electronics, lost or damaged parcels can potentially mean a loss of big money. Fortunately, Apple has a policy of consumer protection, allowing you to return any goods that are damaged (or have other problems), in any Apple store in USA or by contacting customer support by phone 1-800-676-2775 to get a full refund.
Walmart
When you are expecting a package from Walmart, first track your order through your account and double check whether it was shipped and delivered. Walmart offers to wait until the evening the last possible delivery date before you worry. But if your order is really late or damaged, you can start a refund.
No matter where the parcel is …
No matter what online retailer or shipper you are dealing with, there are a few steps that you should take every time. Be sure to always:
- check the policy in respect of lost or damaged goods;
- take a photo of the damaged packaging and any damaged items;
- submit claims, to verify that you have received the goods originally ordered, or you gave the money back.